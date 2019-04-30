The way things are going for Manchester United at the moment, we imagine most fans would be reasonably happy with this squad to be replaced by an entirely new XI for next season.

A growing number might even want the manager included in that, but given that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was only given the job on a permanent basis just over a month ago, we imagine he’ll probably be sticking around.

And if various reports are to be believed, the Norwegian tactician could oversee a huge overhaul at Old Trafford, with this squad clearly in need of major surgery in so many areas.

In fact, given the huge levels of transfer gossip involving Man Utd, we’ve managed to put together an entire XI of the club’s rumoured transfer targets.

We’re not suggesting this is at all realistic, but here’s a look at how United could in theory line up next season if they did indeed sign one new player for each position…

GK: Jan Oblak

With David de Gea in such poor form and being linked with Paris Saint-Germain by the Daily Star, it could be that we see a new goalkeeper head to United this summer.

ESPN claim the club are already considering a big bid for Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak, with an offer to trigger his release clause and make him the most expensive GK of all time.

CB: Toby Alderweireld

Linked strongly with United last summer, Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld has had another fine season and supposedly remains firmly on the Red Devils’ radar.

The Sun claim the Belgium international, who can leave for just £25million this summer, remains among Solskjaer’s top targets, which makes sense given the desperate need to replace flops like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

CB: Kalidou Koulibaly

A name we keep seeing linked with MUFC, Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the best centre-backs in the world right now and seems just the type of Virgil van Dijk-esque signing needed at Old Trafford.

The Mirror have once again linked the Senegal international with United, in what could be another expensive move for the club this summer.