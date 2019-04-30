Man Utd could accept €10m from Euro giants to axe misfit from squad

Matteo Darmian’s underwhelming stint at Man Utd could reportedly be coming to an end in a €10m summer switch to Inter.

The 29-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in 2015, coming off the back of an impressive stint with Torino and having established himself as a regular for Italy.

SEE MORE: Breaking: Manchester United CLEARED to seal superstar signing with big helping hand from Arsenal

Unfortunately for him, his move to England hasn’t worked out as planned, as he has progressively seen his playing time reduced having gone from making 39 appearances in his first campaign with the Red Devils to just 17 last season.

With that in mind and with no suggestion that his situation will improve moving forward, it would seem as though the best solution for all concerned would be to move on.

According to Inside Futbol (The Sun), via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s suggested that Man Utd could accept an offer as low as €10m to now move Darmian on and use those funds to sign their own targets this summer, with Inter linked with making a move.

It promises to be a busy period at United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heading into his first transfer window as permanent boss and seemingly with big changes needed to ensure that the club get back to challenging for major honours as soon as possible.

Having crashed out of the Champions League and FA Cup this month, they are now three points adrift of fourth place in the Premier League standings with just two games remaining this season.

With that in mind, several fringe players such as Darmian will surely be axed this summer to make way for quality starters and depth to refresh things at Old Trafford and get Man Utd back moving up the table.

As for the versatile Italian full-back himself, he will surely welcome the opportunity to return home and try to force his way back into the Azzurri squad to show his worth with a fresh challenge and a better chance of playing regularly elsewhere.