Manchester United star’s entourage give green light to Real Madrid transfer

Representatives of Paul Pogba have opened the door to a possible switch to Real Madrid for the Manchester United midfielder this summer.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this season, after a turbulent ten months which has seen United slip even further down the pecking order in English football.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Red Devils once again, but his inconsistent performances have reignited rumours that he is hoping to leave the club at the end of the campaign.

As per BBC Sport, Pogba admitted back in March that playing for Madrid one day is a “dream” and the Spanish giants could launch a bid for his signature after sealing a deal for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard.

Diario Gol reports that the Man United star’s entourage has given the green light for him to move to transfer to Santiago Bernabeu this summer, with Zinedine Zidane set to make major changes to his squad.

The Blancos have endured a nightmare 2018-19 campaign and the French boss will be granted a war chest to revamp the squad this summer.

He is hopeful of bringing his fellow countryman to the club, but Madrid’s first priority is sanctioning Hazard’s arrival before they turn their attention to Pogba.

It appears that the France international’s time in Manchester may be coming to a swift end before he has managed to fulfil his vast potential in the famous red shirt.

Pogba’s second spell at the club has seen him take up the mantle as the team’s main man, but he has not managed to produce the goods on a regular basis, with only a Europa League and Carabao Cup winners medal to his name so far.

He has also been described as a disruptive influence in the dressing room and some United supporters might be happy to see the back of him as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to usher in a new era.

That being said, this particular transfer saga could have plenty of twists and turns yet in the next couple of months, with the market set to reopen at the end of May.