Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed Manchester United are one of the clubs chasing the transfer of Tanguy Ndombele this summer.

The 22-year-old has had a superb season in Ligue 1, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young players in Europe to attract interest from a host of top sides.

With AS reporting that United midfielder Ander Herrera has agreed terms on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain once his contract expires this summer, it makes sense that the Red Devils could be tracking a player like Ndombele to replace him.

Still, they’d face plenty of competition for a quality player like Ndombele, with Aulas also naming Manchester City, Juventus and PSG as among his admirers in an interview to Tuttosport, as translated by Sport Witness.

“It’s true [Juventus are interested]. But there’s also PSG, Manchester United and Manchester City,” Aulas said.

“Honestly, I’d like to see Ndombele at Juventus with Pjanic, a player we helped developed at Lyon to whom we’re still linked. We’ll see what happens”

If United do manage to see off competition for Ndombele this summer, it would go down as one of the next transfer window’s finest signings.

The France international seems ideally suited for the physical style of the Premier League, and has all the qualities to complement the game of MUFC star Paul Pogba in the middle of the park.

Still, he’d also make a fine addition for City as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho, so this could be an intriguing summer battle between the two Manchester clubs.