Paul Scholes’ son delivers brutal view on Man Utd when discussing potential transfer target

Ajax youngster Matthijs de Ligt has been linked with both Man Utd and Barcelona this summer, and Paul Scholes’ son, Arron, has delivered a frank opinion on where he should go.

The 19-year-old has been a fundamental figure for the Dutch giants as they eye a treble this season, while they impressed on Tuesday night to take an advantage into the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie with Tottenham.

De Ligt has already made 112 appearances for the senior side and has earned 15 caps for the Netherlands despite his young age, and there is little doubt that he has a very bright future ahead of him for club and country.

In turn, it’s no surprise that a string of top European clubs have been linked with a swoop for him this summer, with The Daily Mail noting that both Man Utd and Barcelona have been paired with an interest.

However, after crashing out of the Champions League and FA Cup this month, coupled with the risk of missing out on Champions League qualification, it doesn’t look as though Man Utd are going to end up having a particularly positive season.

With that in mind, Scholes’ son has blasted the Red Devils, as seen in his tweet below, and has conceded that although he would love to see the Dutchman at United, he would completely understand if he snubbed them and opted for Barcelona instead.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but ultimately it will surely be difficult for United to compete with Barca in the transfer market given what the two clubs can offer currently.