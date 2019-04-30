Real Madrid ready to accept huge incoming Gareth Bale bid as Man United & PSG cool transfer interest

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to accept a huge potential bid that could see Gareth Bale seal a transfer to the Chinese Super League.

The Wales international’s future at the Bernabeu looks in real doubt after another quiet season for the club, and many big teams have been linked with a potential move.

However, Bale’s age and recent form now seem to be counting against him as Diario Gol state Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have cooled their interest in signing him.

The Spanish outlet states an unnamed Chinese Super League club has informed Real that they could be willing to pay as much as €150million for Bale, which one imagines Madrid would find very hard to turn down.

Indeed, Diario Gol’s report claims Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is happy with this idea, though an official offer has not yet come in.

United could have done with an attacking player like Bale this summer, but may well feel there are better options out there.

The Independent have linked them with Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho, while the Mail have reported of them keeping an eye on Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix.

These teenage talents look superior options to Bale right now in terms of signings for the present and the future, so it could well mean that the dream of seeing the former Tottenham man return for a second spell in the Premier League is now over.