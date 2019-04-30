Video: Dazed Jan Vertonghen helped off pitch with concussion after heavy collision

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen was forced to come off in their clash with Ajax on Tuesday night after a bad collision left him with concussion.

The Belgian collided with teammate Toby Alderweireld and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana in the first half of the Champions League semi-final tie first leg encounter, and was left with a bloody nose and facial damage.

After receiving treatment for a few minutes on the pitch, he eventually made his way to the sidelines only to come back on.

However, he didn’t last long before having to come off again, and as seen in the video below, there was concern over his state as he stumbled his way towards the tunnel and required help from the Tottenham medical staff.

It’s hoped that he has now been able to recover as it was undoubtedly the right move to take him off, although question marks will surely be raised over whether or not he should have been allowed to go back on at all after the initial clash of heads.

With a concussion protocol in place for players, there will undoubtedly be scrutiny over how the situation was handled.