Ernesto Valverde offers Liverpool hope of second leg comeback vs Barcelona

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has reminded Liverpool that there is still hope for them in this Champions League semi-final tie despite the heavy defeat on Wednesday evening.

The Reds lost 3-0 at the Nou Camp thanks to a latest selection of Lionel Messi magic, but Valverde has offered them some hope of a second leg comeback.

Speaking after the game, the Spanish tactician took the opportunity to remind probably his players more than anyone else of the shock capitulation against Roma in last season’s Champions League quarter-final.

Barcelona won the first leg of that tie 4-1 at home, with a three-goal lead looking pretty comfortable despite the away goal.

That Roma goal at the Nou Camp ended up proving costly, however, as it was enough to take the Italians through when they won their second leg 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde. "Last year also we were three goals ahead and they [Roma] eliminated us, hopefully this time we can pass."#BARLIV #LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 1, 2019

Liverpool have a harder task as a 3-0 win for them at Anfield would only force extra time, but then they have history of their own in this competition.

The Merseyside giants were 3-0 down at half time in the 2005 final against AC Milan, only to come back to a 3-3 draw and win on penalties in a famous final in Istanbul.

Something similar for LFC next week would go down a real treat for Reds fans.