Manchester United have been handed a massive boost in their pursuit for a new centre-back, this starlet certainly has what it takes to fix United’s defensive problems.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt’s agent, Mino Raiola would prefer for his client to move to Manchester United, Juventus or Bayern Munich – as opposed to Barcelona.

De Ligt seems destined to join Barcelona this summer, his Ajax teammate Frenkie De Jong has already agreed a deal to join the Catalan giants so it would seem perfect for the centre-back to join Ernesto Valverde’s side. De Ligt could also prefer a move to Barcelona because of the massive success that Ajax’s former stars have had at the club.

The chance to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Johan Cruyff, Patrick Kluivert, Ronald Koeman and Michael Laudrup could be too big an opportunity to turn down.

As well as being one of the brightest young talents on a club level, De Ligt has continued his success for the Dutch national team:

Matthijs de Ligt is the third-youngest player in history to earn 10 senior caps for the Netherlands men's national team. The youngest in the post-war era. ?? pic.twitter.com/Zk1BZKbpmk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 13, 2018

Manchester United are in dire need of defensive reinforcements, the Red Devils have leaked goals this season and this issue needs to be rectified if they have any chance of returning to their former glory anytime soon.

There will no doubt be a fierce battle for De Ligt’s signing this summer, especially since Ajax are one step closer to defying the odds and reaching the Champions League final