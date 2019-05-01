Video: Sergio Busquets lucky to escape card for nasty tackle on Liverpool star

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets somehow escaped any kind of punishment from the referee for this nasty challenge on Liverpool’s Fabinho.

Watch the video below as the Spain international goes in very hard on the Reds ace, who himself was lucky to escape without an injury.

While Busquets is undoubtedly a world class player, he does occasionally show a nasty side to his game with his tackling and diving.

Liverpool fans can also feel aggrieved as they’ll need all the help they can get from the officials if they are to get through this difficult semi-final tie.