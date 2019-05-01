World class manager already has eyes on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may already be under threat at Manchester United after a difficult run of form in recent games as former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has eyes on his job.

Italian source Gazzetta dello Sport reports on Conte’s options for next season as he looks for a return to management after a season out of the game.

And the piece states Man Utd could be the most tempting option for the Italian tactician, with other big clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Roma also mentioned.

This is certainly unwanted news from Solskjaer’s point of view, with the inexperienced Norwegian making a great start to life at United while he was initially brought in as interim manager.

MUFC’s performances under the former Molde manager will have surprised many, but they ultimately led to him landing the job permanently.

Now, however, it is little surprise that a more experienced name like Conte might well fancy their chances of pinching the job off Solskjaer.

The former Chelsea and Juventus manager has won titles in both Italy and England, and many at Stamford Bridge will feel he was rather harshly dismissed last summer.