Real Madrid line up €120m double transfer raid on Ajax

Ajax
Real Madrid are reportedly making Ajax duo Matthijs de Ligt and Donny van de Beek among their top transfer targets for the summer.

The Spanish giants look in need of a major rebuilding job after a difficult season, and raiding one of Europe’s most exciting teams could be a good place to start.

Ajax have been a joy to watch this season as they’ve made it as far as the Champions League semi-finals, and currently have a strong advantage over Tottenham following their first leg clash on Tuesday.

Van de Beek scored Ajax’s winner in north London, and Don Balon claim he’s seen as a cheap alternative to Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen for Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder certainly looks capable of playing for almost any side, and could be just what Real need in terms of a long-term signing for that important position.

De Ligt, meanwhile, has long looked one of Europe’s most exciting young players, with the potential of becoming one of the great centre-backs of his generation.

If Madrid can get these two for just €120m as Don Balon suggest, it could end up being smart business by the club that sets them up for the next decade.

