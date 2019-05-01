Video: Ousmane Dembele misses unbelievable chance to make it Barcelona 4-0 Liverpool

Ousmane Dembele had a glorious chance to really kill off the tie against Liverpool with a shocking late miss for Barcelona.

The France international was played in perfectly by Lionel Messi, only to scuff his effort from close range right into the arms of Reds goalkeeper Alisson.

cant believe Dembele missed this smh pic.twitter.com/QZQfDpwEWG — All Money In (@DaSportsSavant) May 1, 2019

It sounds pretty unbelievable, but watch the video clip above to see just how much of a mess Dembele made at the end of this move.

Barcelona will probably think they’re pretty safe anyway, with a 3-0 lead to take to Anfield and no away goals conceded this evening.

Plus, with Messi in the form he’s in right now, good luck to anyone trying to stop Barca lifting the trophy at the end of the season.