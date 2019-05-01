Personal terms agreed: Blow for Manchester United as £60m star says yes to CL giants transfer

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their rumoured pursuit of the transfer of Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, according to latest reports.

According to Spanish source AS, the Spurs star has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid over a potential summer move, though there may yet be hope for Man Utd as the piece states the clubs are yet to agree a fee.

Still, with United looking unlikely to now clinch Champions League qualification for next season, this could well end up being a recurring theme for them this summer in terms of bringing in their top targets.

Just a few days ago the Red Devils were linked with Eriksen in a potential £60million deal in a report from the Evening Standard, but AS’s report suggests the Denmark international may well prefer a move to Spain instead.

The 27-year-old seems an ideal long-term replacement for Luka Modric at the Bernabeu, having also come in at Spurs not long after the Croatian playmaker swapped north London for Madrid.

United, however, also need a player with his spark and creativity in their squad, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer facing a tough job at Old Trafford as his side endure a miserable end to the season.

Another Evening Standard report has linked United with big names in attack like Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho, so it may be that they have alternatives to Eriksen in mind anyway.