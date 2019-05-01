Menu

‘Hope this is a joke’ – These Manchester United fans react to ‘awful’ leaked home kit

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Retailer Sports Direct have accidentally revealed Manchester United’s new home kit, some fans have questioned some aspects of the kit.

The new home it’s design pays homage to United’s shirt for their treble-winning season of 1999, the shirt’s badge in particular is similar to that of the iconic shirt. The kit also details the dates that each of the three trophies were won on.

Some fans aren’t pleased with the irony of the shirt, there’s a strong possibility that the shirt commemorating the historic Champions League final comeback victory… Will be worn in the Europa League.

The leaked kit via Sports Direct’s blunder confirms the reliability of Footy Headlines, these guys leaked this exact kit at the start of the last month. Take a look at their initial leak here.

Check out the kit below:

Here’s some reaction to the kit from fans:

Whilst it’s nice to see the club and kit manufacturer Adidas pay homage to United’s historic treble-winning team, it seems like this decision was extremely premature. The Red Devils don’t look as though they”l be in the Champions League next season

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Ole Gunnar Solskjaer premier league kits