Retailer Sports Direct have accidentally revealed Manchester United’s new home kit, some fans have questioned some aspects of the kit.

The new home it’s design pays homage to United’s shirt for their treble-winning season of 1999, the shirt’s badge in particular is similar to that of the iconic shirt. The kit also details the dates that each of the three trophies were won on.

Some fans aren’t pleased with the irony of the shirt, there’s a strong possibility that the shirt commemorating the historic Champions League final comeback victory… Will be worn in the Europa League.

The leaked kit via Sports Direct’s blunder confirms the reliability of Footy Headlines, these guys leaked this exact kit at the start of the last month. Take a look at their initial leak here.

Check out the kit below:

#mufc haven't revealed the new 2019/2020 home kit as yet. But its currently on sale on sports directhttps://t.co/7Wt6rdBDTR pic.twitter.com/awBMAWnpUa — Andrew Kilduff (@TuftyMUFC) April 30, 2019

Here’s some reaction to the kit from fans:

Are we actually doing a CL throwback kit when we won’t be in the CL? Is this happening? — John (@MunkeeTennis) May 1, 2019

Hope this is a joke — ? (@VicTotooo) April 30, 2019

The badge looks horrid — ???? (@KepaSZN) May 1, 2019

How to worsen the team even more? Bring this shit out. — Omar (@OMAR_0_3) April 30, 2019

@chevrolet stop ruining our kits please thanks ? — zanestevenson (@zanestevenson5) April 30, 2019

Disgusting I ain’t buying this shit — Samuel (@Lanre_Ephraim) May 1, 2019

Whilst it’s nice to see the club and kit manufacturer Adidas pay homage to United’s historic treble-winning team, it seems like this decision was extremely premature. The Red Devils don’t look as though they”l be in the Champions League next season