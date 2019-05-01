Video: Gary Lineker and Rio Ferdinand’s priceless reactions to Lionel Messi wonder-strike against Liverpool

BT Sport presenter Gary Lineker and pundit Rio Ferdinand absolutely lost it at Lionel Messi’s free-kick wonder-goal against Liverpool tonight.

The Argentine scored twice in a 3-0 win for Barcelona against the Reds in the Champions League semi-final first leg at the Nou Camp, and his second was truly memorable.

Gary Lineker and Rio Ferdinand lost it when Lionel Messi banged in his free-kick against Liverpool ??#FCB #BARLIV #UCLpic.twitter.com/eF7uacrxQM — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) May 1, 2019

Watch above as Lineker and Ferdinand jump for joy at what they’ve seen – with Messi too good for neutrals to remain, well, neutral.

Liverpool now have it all to do in the second leg, and with Messi playing like this some will bother if it’s even worth turning up.