Menu

Video: ‘Utterly embarrassing’ – Lionel Messi slammed for dive after coming-together in Barcelona-Liverpool clash

Liverpool FC
Posted by

A lot of people think the video below is a dive from Barcelona star Lionel Messi after being clattered into by a couple of Liverpool players.

We’re not so sure ourselves, but Twitter is full of people criticising the Argentine for his antics – something he’s not normally known for.

Messi perhaps made a lot of the challenges here, but that’s not necessarily the same thing as total play-acting to con the referee.

Have a look and make your own mind up…

More Stories Lionel Messi