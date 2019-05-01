Video: ‘Utterly embarrassing’ – Lionel Messi slammed for dive after coming-together in Barcelona-Liverpool clash

A lot of people think the video below is a dive from Barcelona star Lionel Messi after being clattered into by a couple of Liverpool players.

We’re not so sure ourselves, but Twitter is full of people criticising the Argentine for his antics – something he’s not normally known for.

Imagine if Neymar or Ronaldo did this…. pic.twitter.com/lDQwkyuVD3 — Football Planet (@FoootballPlanet) May 1, 2019

Messi perhaps made a lot of the challenges here, but that’s not necessarily the same thing as total play-acting to con the referee.

Have a look and make your own mind up…

Messi channeling his inner Neymar pic.twitter.com/oL084hMXAZ — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) May 1, 2019

Remember when people said ”MeSsI dOeSN’t dIve” ????? — Hussein Duale (@HusuJr) May 1, 2019

Move over neymar and Ashley Young. There is a new dive and roll king in town #messi #morto — Breandán O'Dúllaing (@Dufferoo34) May 1, 2019

That dive from Messi is utterly embarrassing, didn't think he was the type — Leo (@leobabter) May 1, 2019

Leo Messi just did a ronaldo dive… ?? — SauGat.. (@herovillain10) May 1, 2019