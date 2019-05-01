Video: ‘Utterly embarrassing’ – Lionel Messi slammed for dive after coming-together in Barcelona-Liverpool clash

A lot of people think the video below is a dive from Barcelona star Lionel Messi after being clattered into by a couple of Liverpool players.
We’re not so sure ourselves, but Twitter is full of people criticising the Argentine for his antics – something he’s not normally known for.
Imagine if Neymar or Ronaldo did this…. pic.twitter.com/lDQwkyuVD3
— Football Planet (@FoootballPlanet) May 1, 2019
Messi perhaps made a lot of the challenges here, but that’s not necessarily the same thing as total play-acting to con the referee.
Have a look and make your own mind up…
Messi channeling his inner Neymar pic.twitter.com/oL084hMXAZ
— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) May 1, 2019
They say Messi doesn’t dive.
Lmao. https://t.co/Q3of00jbZ2
— KING ? (@DanSholz_) May 1, 2019
Remember when people said ”MeSsI dOeSN’t dIve” ?????
— Hussein Duale (@HusuJr) May 1, 2019
Move over neymar and Ashley Young. There is a new dive and roll king in town #messi #morto
— Breandán O'Dúllaing (@Dufferoo34) May 1, 2019
That dive from Messi is utterly embarrassing, didn't think he was the type
— Leo (@leobabter) May 1, 2019
Leo Messi just did a ronaldo dive… ??
— SauGat.. (@herovillain10) May 1, 2019
Messi's dive gets a 10 from len ??? pic.twitter.com/tpsWsvwbNy
— Channie (@ballbag2012) May 1, 2019