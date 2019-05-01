Menu

Video: These Liverpool fans love ‘world class’ moment from Reds star despite Barcelona HT lead

A number of Liverpool fans are praising the performance of Andrew Robertson against Barcelona tonight, despite their team trailing 1-0 at half time.

Robertson notably put in this superb challenge on Barca star Lionel Messi to deny the home team a great chance in the first half.

Luis Suarez later scored to give Ernesto Valverde’s side the lead, but there have been plenty of positives for Liverpool too.

Most LFC fans are loving Robertson’s performance, particularly that perfectly timed challenge to deny the Messi chance in the video above.

Here’s some half-time reaction from Reds on Twitter…

