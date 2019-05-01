Video: These Liverpool fans love ‘world class’ moment from Reds star despite Barcelona HT lead

A number of Liverpool fans are praising the performance of Andrew Robertson against Barcelona tonight, despite their team trailing 1-0 at half time.
Robertson notably put in this superb challenge on Barca star Lionel Messi to deny the home team a great chance in the first half.
And people say Robbo will struggle defensively against Messi ? #LFC #BARLIV pic.twitter.com/N9HOzEKamD
Luis Suarez later scored to give Ernesto Valverde’s side the lead, but there have been plenty of positives for Liverpool too.
Most LFC fans are loving Robertson’s performance, particularly that perfectly timed challenge to deny the Messi chance in the video above.
Here’s some half-time reaction from Reds on Twitter…
World class defending from Robertson there. I questioned the signing at the time because I hadn't been impressed with his defending but what a player! https://t.co/yTeZfCLfbw
That Robertson tackle on Messi…. World class omddddddd and ppl were comparing to him to Mendy. Mendy????
Robertson is world class
On a more positive not. Andy Robertson is doing an amazing football out there
— Leonard Archer (@fishpainting) May 1, 2019
Was always going to be difficult to stop Barcelona scoring. Plenty of positive signs for Liverpool so far, particularly through Robertson and Mane. Just need to keep probing away.
