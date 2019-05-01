“He’s bottled it” – Klopp slammed by some Liverpool fans with risky XI to take on Barcelona

Some Liverpool fans think Jurgen Klopp has made the wrong decision with his team to take on Barcelona tonight.

The Reds have not been helped by the fact that Roberto Firmino is only fit enough to start on the bench at the Nou Camp for the first leg of this Champions League semi-final tie this evening.

In his place, Naby Keita has moved from midfield to an unfamiliar role wide on the left of the LFC attack, and that’s what seems to be the big cause for concern among a number of the club’s fans on Twitter right now.

Liverpool have a big test ahead of them tonight and could have done with everyone fully fit as they bid to make the Champions League final for the second season in a row.

Klopp’s men were unlucky to lose to Real Madrid in last season’s final and should now be good enough to get past this Barca side.

However, it seems many Reds are feeling less confident after seeing the team their manager has gone for…

Keïta is shambolic on the wing, fuck off man — ? (@nbykeita) May 1, 2019

He’s gonna play Keita left wing he’s bottled it — Watts (@peterwattsy) May 1, 2019

What formation are we even playing? Is Keïta left wing? Is Keïta a false 9? So many questions — Josh (@KloppStyle) May 1, 2019

Keita LW??? Hendo and Trent dropped??? Salah CF??? Klopp’s autism really is showing today — Feta World Cheese (@gegendepressed) May 1, 2019

Have to say I think it's a very cautious team by Klopp. We will miss that fluidity on the right side with no Hendo or TAA. Is it a 4-4-2 Diamond or keita on the left again? He was only rubbish out there at start of season. — Eoin (@EoinCasey1) May 1, 2019

Keita on the left???? Klopp just lost the tie man — W (@1237GQ) May 1, 2019