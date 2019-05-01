Menu

“He’s bottled it” – Klopp slammed by some Liverpool fans with risky XI to take on Barcelona

Some Liverpool fans think Jurgen Klopp has made the wrong decision with his team to take on Barcelona tonight.

The Reds have not been helped by the fact that Roberto Firmino is only fit enough to start on the bench at the Nou Camp for the first leg of this Champions League semi-final tie this evening.

In his place, Naby Keita has moved from midfield to an unfamiliar role wide on the left of the LFC attack, and that’s what seems to be the big cause for concern among a number of the club’s fans on Twitter right now.

Liverpool have a big test ahead of them tonight and could have done with everyone fully fit as they bid to make the Champions League final for the second season in a row.

Klopp’s men were unlucky to lose to Real Madrid in last season’s final and should now be good enough to get past this Barca side.

However, it seems many Reds are feeling less confident after seeing the team their manager has gone for…

