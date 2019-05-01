(Photos) Liverpool suffer major injury scare as star forced off vs Barcelona

Liverpool look to have suffered a worrying injury blow as Naby Keita had to be taken off after just 23 minutes against Barcelona tonight.

The Guinea international has been in fine form for the Reds, but looked in real discomfort as he was subbed off early at the Nou Camp this evening.

Liverpool are already without Roberto Firmino, who was not fit enough to start tonight and is only on the bench, and cannot do with more injuries at this crucial stage of the season as they chase a Premier League and Champions League double.

Jordan Henderson came on for Keita and Luis Suarez opened the scoring for Barca not long afterwards.