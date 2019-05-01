Liverpool equal unwanted record with 3-0 defeat to Barcelona

Liverpool had a pretty bad night away to Barcelona on Wednesday as they were powerless to prevent Lionel Messi working his magic at the Nou Camp.

The Argentine maestro scored twice in a 3-0 Barca win that surely all but secures their place in the Champions League final.

As well as that, the 3-0 scoreline means Liverpool have now suffered their joint-worst defeat in this competition, matching the 3-0 home defeat to Real Madrid back in 2014.

3 – Liverpool suffered their joint-heaviest Champions League defeat, also losing 0-3 to Real Madrid in October 2014. Stunned. #FCBLIV pic.twitter.com/t0bKJABie3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 1, 2019

Liverpool have progressed a great deal since then, but not enough to deal with Messi and his magic as he all but finished the tie with a stunning free-kick golazo in the second half.

Had LFC managed at least one away goal, they would have had a great deal more hope when they welcome Barcelona to Anfield in the second leg, but they’ll truly need a miracle now.

A bad time for the Merseyside giants to equal their worst ever result in the Champions League.