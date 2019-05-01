Video: Man City star celebrates from the stands as Barcelona thrash title rivals Liverpool

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy filmed himself celebrating Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League tonight.

The France international is known for being a bit of a character, but one wonders if a line needs to be drawn somewhere as this comes across as quite unprofessional.

Benjamin Mendy at the Camp Nou tonight. ??? pic.twitter.com/au6Qiqdxjq — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) May 1, 2019

Mendy’s City side are up against Liverpool in an extremely tight Premier League title race this season, so LFC players won’t take too kindly to seeing him celebrate their defeat like this.

Still, Mendy picked a fine game to go and watch as Lionel Messi was in majestic form to hit a brace that may well have all but killed off this tie already.