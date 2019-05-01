Bid submitted: Man Utd launch €60m offer to steal WORLD CLASS star from Chelsea

Manchester United have reportedly made a bid to seal the transfer of Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Chelsea this summer.

The prolific Uruguay international has been targeted by Premier League clubs for some time, and Calciomercato now claim he’s looking for a move to England for next season.

Calciomercato link Cavani as a target for Man Utd and Chelsea, but it looks like the Red Devils are doing their bit to get there first.

Don Balon claim MUFC have made PSG an offer of €60million for the 32-year-old, as well as holding talks with the player over a big-money contract.

This seems a smart move by United to replace Romelu Lukaku following his difficult season and recent quotes putting his Old Trafford future in doubt.

Still, Chelsea will be furious to miss out as they too urgently need a new striker this summer as loan signing Gonzalo Higuain has flopped at Stamford Bridge.

With both clubs likely to scrap it out for the top four again next season, it could be vital for United to nip in ahead of Chelsea for the Cavani transfer.

The former Napoli star is PSG’s all-time leading goal-scorer with 192 goals, while he also scored 104 times in just three seasons in Naples.