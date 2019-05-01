Manchester United ace set for first senior England call-up despite never playing for Red Devils

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is reportedly in line for a call-up to the senior England squad for the first time after his fine form on loan for Sheffield United.

Remarkably, this means the 22-year-old, who has six caps for England Under-21s, could play for the Three Lions before he makes his debut for Man Utd.

According to the Sun, Henderson has been pencilled in by England manager Gareth Southgate, with the ‘keeper playing a key role in helping Sheffield United win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League this season.

Given how poor David de Gea has been for United of late, the Red Devils may want to take note of this story and consider an early promotion for Henderson to club no.1.

It could well be too soon for the youngster, but he’s certainly impressed after being given the chance to get regular first-team football, and there could be a spot opening up at Old Trafford soon enough.

Even without De Gea’s dire recent form, the Spain international is going to be in the final year of his contract next season and the Daily Star have linked him as a target for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Sun suggest Henderson wants to remain with Sheffield United, but it will be interesting to see if his form and this development with England can see him brought back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans ahead of schedule.