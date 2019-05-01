Manchester United are set to cut their losses and cash in with the sale of one of their stars, the ace is no longer a part of United’s first-team plans.

According to The Sun via Italian news outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, United are willing to cut their losses and cash in on full-back Matteo Darmian.

Italy international Darmian joined the Red Devils under Louis Van Gaal’s reign in the summer of 2015 for a fee of £12.7m according to BBC Sport. The former Torino ace has failed to make an impact at United and has been deemed surplus to requirements in recent seasons.

It’s understood that United are willing to sell the ace for £8.6m, but could accept as little as £6m. Inter Milan are reportedly keen to bring the ace back to his homeland.

Of Darmian’s seven appearances across all competitions just one has come after January, the Italian’s time at United seems as good as over.