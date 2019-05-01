Admit it, you’re going to be spending most of the night watching and re-watching that Lionel Messi goal against Liverpool over and over again.

So, here’s another little treat for you as this stunning fan footage of the Argentine’s wonder-goal does the rounds on social media – and shows from another angle just what a perfect strike it was.

Messi’s free kick from the stands is the best thing you will see. UNBELIEVABLE. ? pic.twitter.com/Y3vzl2NeXG — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) May 1, 2019

Games taken to reach 600 club goals… – Lionel Messi: 683 – Cristiano Ronaldo: 801 pic.twitter.com/qaOOO3TUxa — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 1, 2019

Messi’s free-kick goal made it 600 for Barcelona in total, with the 31-year-old having a truly sensational career which is likely to see him go down as the greatest footballer of all time.

Enjoy every minute of him while you can, folks. He can’t go on forever.

UPDATE: Oh my god this angle might be even better…