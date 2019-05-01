Lionel Messi’s goals against Liverpool saw him equal an interesting and impressive record previously held only by Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller.

The Argentina international netted a sublime brace for Barcelona against Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final first leg at the Nou Camp this evening, the second of which was a glorious free-kick from long range – and also his 600th goal for the Catalan giants.

And after bundling home the first against the Reds, Messi made a small piece of history by becoming only the second player ever to score against three different Premier League teams in one single Champions League campaign, according to Opta.

3 – Lionel Messi is only the second player to score against three different English clubs in the same Champions League season (Spurs, Man Utd and Liverpool), after Thomas Muller in 2013-14 (Arsenal, Man City and Man Utd). Difference. #FCBLIV pic.twitter.com/CtjLs9VJyP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 1, 2019

Muller did it in 2013/14 against Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United, while Messi has this season scored against Tottenham, Man Utd and now Liverpool.

With the Premier League often billing itself as the best league in the world, it’s certainly impressive of Messi to show what he can do against English opposition.

Some question if he could do it on a cold Wednesday night at Stoke. Well, to be fair, he’s STILL never scored against Stoke.