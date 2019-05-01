Video: Sadio Mane messes up huge chance for Liverpool after world class play from Jordan Henderson

Sadio Mane missed a huge opportunity to equalise for Liverpool away to Barcelona tonight, blazing over from close range.

Watch the video below as the Senegal international latches on to a sublime ball from Jordan Henderson, only to totally fail to keep his cool in front of goal.

Mane’s effort went well over, which is not what we’d expect from a player in such fine form all season long.

Liverpool are 1-0 down at half time to a Luis Suarez goal and may live to regret this fantastic opportunity for an away goal in the tie.