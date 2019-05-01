European away days are the pinnacle for English football fans but, while most travelling supporters generally behave themselves, so often trips are ruined by one or two d***heads who think being among a crowd gives them licence to be antisocial.

Unfortunately, that appears to have been the case in Barcelona ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final first leg at the Nou Camp.

On Tuesday, footage of two men being pushed into a water fountain where Reds fans were soaking up the pre-match atmosphere was circulated on social media.

An elderly man of Asian appearance was forcefully shoved into the water by a coward who then cockily slinked away from the scene. The incident was followed by cheering and laughter from some – although not all – around the fountain.

One large chap in a red shirt found it hilarious and gleefully shouted: “Liverpool, taking the piss. Liverpool, Liverpool taking the piss.” Another man, then appeared to mock the drenched gent by bowing to him and saying: “Mr Miyagi son” – a reference to The Karate Kid.

Scroll down to see tweets featuring video footage.

The man who shoved him into the water then went up to the seemingly-intimidated man and mocked him further, while appearing to touch him with his left hand, before again walking away looking rather pleased with himself.

A different incident at the same fountain saw another man, who was holding cans of lager, lifted up by his legs and dropped face-first into the water while Liverpool fans were heard singing Virgil van Dijk’s name in the background.

Videos of the incidents were posted on Twitter with captions that vilified Liverpool fans as a whole, which is unfair as it was the actions of individuals who ruined what would otherwise have been a fun and harmless gathering.

But there should be punishments for these awful actions, so that those who go overseas and act antisocially are not allowed to ruin future trips for fellow fans or other members of the public.

And if anyone thinks it is an overreaction to call pushing someone into water “awful”, consider that the victims likely not only felt scared but also probably saw their mobile phones and other personal items damaged by the attacks.

Liverpool’s Champions League game with Barcelona kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

The Reds will start the two-legged tie as marginal underdogs, but whoever progresses from this half of the draw will be fancied to lift the trophy.

Either Ajax or Tottenham await in the final. The Dutch side beat Tottenham 1-0 in Tuesday’s first leg in London, with the return match scheduled for next Wednesday in Amsterdam.

