Solskjaer to give Manchester United youngster a chance next season following impressive recent form with loan club

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly planning to give young defender Axel Tuanzebe a chance to prove himself in the first-team next season.

According to the Daily Mirror, the 21-year-old’s impressive recent form on loan at Aston Villa has persuaded Solskjaer to take a closer look at him in the club’s pre-season tour in Australia, China and Singapore.

Tuanzebe has only made eight first-team appearances for United in his career so far, but has done well in two seasons on loan at Villa Park.

Of course, it will be a big step up from the Championship to playing for a club with Premier League title ambitions, but Tuanzebe could well prove a cheap solution for a major problem position for the Red Devils.

United have been linked with a host of big-name centre-backs ahead of this summer, with the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones clearly not good enough for the club after disappointing campaigns.

Still, if Tuanzebe can step up for MUFC, he could save them a fortune in the transfer market, so fans will be hoping he can become the latest of their academy graduates to succeed in their first-team as well.