Liverpool boss Klopp holds talks over transfer of Brazilian forward as potential Sadio Mane replacement

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly asked for the potential transfer of Real Madrid’s Brazilian wonderkid Vinicius Junior in talks over Sadio Mane.

Don Balon once again link the in-form Mane as a top target for Real Madrid this summer, with the two clubs apparently discussing potential deals that might include Los Blancos stars moving in the opposite direction.

While Liverpool fans won’t want Mane to leave after his superb form this season, Don Balon suggest Klopp could be open to the right kind of deal, and that he is a big fan of Vinicius.

The 18-year-old has looked a huge talent in his short career so far, having done well when used in the Real first-team this season.

And Don Balon claim Klopp prefers the potential of the Brazil Under-20 international over Madrid ace Marco Asensio, also apparently offered to LFC.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but Reds fans will probably just be hoping their hero ends up staying at Anfield.

At the moment, that perhaps seems most likely, with Don Balon claiming Madrid president Florentino Perez doesn’t want to lose Vinicius.