Despite constant rumours over Paul Pogba’s future, the Frenchman doesn’t look like he’ll be joining Spanish giants Real Madrid anytime soon, here’s why.

According to ESPN, Real Madrid aren’t willing to match Paul Pogba’s mammoth £290,000 a week salary, the Spanish giants have been linked with a move for the World Cup winner for some time now, but it looks like Pogba’s exit plan won’t be as easy as some may have thought.

Madrid are understood to have a long-standing interest in the central midfielder, it’s even understood that returning manager Zinedine Zidane has gone to the lengths of speaking to Pogba, in order to convince the 26-year-old of moving to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Pogba re-signed for Manchester United from Juventus, in a world-record deal in the summer of 2016. According to BBC Sport the Red Devils parted with £89m to sign the star.

Regardless of the fact that Madrid may not be willing to match Pogba’s salary, United and Solskjaer face a difficult task in regards to convincing Pogba to stay at Real Madrid. The Frenchman’s desire, if true, to leave the Red Devils will only intensify once the realisation that United won’t be playing Champions League football strikes.