"Trying to be positive" – Most Arsenal fans even more nervous about Valencia tie after seeing Emery's line up

Arsenal FC
Arsenal fans don’t seem to be feeling too optimistic about tonight’s big Europa League semi-final clash against Valencia after seeing Unai Emery’s line up.

The Gunners boss has made one or two risky calls, with Shkodran Mustafi once again starting in defence despite some awful recent form, while Lucas Torreira is surprisingly not included in midfield from the start.

Arsenal do have an exciting attack for this game, with all three of Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette starting together at the Emirates Stadium.

Emery has won the Europa League three times in his career, having enjoyed plenty of success in this competition with previous club Sevilla, and he could really do with winning it again this year.

This is a tricky semi-final tie for Arsenal, however, and starting Mustafi may prove to have been a poor choice by the Spanish tactician.

Here’s some of the Twitter reaction from AFC supporters after seeing the team news…

