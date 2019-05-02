Barcelona star’s brother threatened with screwdriver in burglary during win over Liverpool

Barcelona midfielder Arthur returned home to some unpleasant news on Wednesday as it’s reported his house was broken into during the game with Liverpool.

The Brazilian ace was on the bench for the 3-0 win at the Nou Camp, with the Catalan giants now heavy favourites to advance to the final of the Champions League this season.

While that would have been cause for celebration as they took a step closer to another major trophy this season, Arthur wasn’t able to enjoy it with his teammates as Goal.com, via Marca, report that his house was burgled during the encounter.

To make matters worse, it’s added that his brother was home at the time to watch the game on the TV and was threatened with a screwdriver by the thieves.

Fortunately, it’s noted that he didn’t suffer any injuries and that some jewellery and a rolex was stolen from the house.

It’s hoped that police are now able to identify and find the thieves in question, while Arthur will undoubtedly hope that nothing like this ever happens again as he may be well advised to step up security at his house to prevent a repeat incident.

Sadly, this isn’t a new strategy used by burglars, as there have been countless instances across Europe previously where they target the houses of footballers when they know that they’re at a game, seemingly with many being European games in midweek.