Chelsea have managed to make history under Maurizio Sarri’s reign, the Blues are now the team with the best unbeaten record in the Europa League.

The Blues failed to make their dominance of possession count against Eintracht tonight, the Blues created more chances than usual but poor finishing let them down against the Bundesliga side tonight.

Chelsea fell behind in the 23rd minute of the tie, highly-rated Serbian star Luka Jovic announced himself on the biggest stage with a sensational diving header. Take a look at it here.

Fortunately for the Blues their one clinical break came at a crucial point of the game, Spaniard Pedro produced a tidy finish to equalise for the Blues on the brink of halftime. Check it out here.

Here’s the impressive feat that Chelsea have reached, the Blues have surpassed the record set by Atletico Madrid:

16 – @ChelseaFC are unbeaten in their last 16 Europa League games, a new record in the competition since it was rebranded in 2009-10. Sweet. #SGECHE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 2, 2019

While achieving this feat is quite impressive, it still doesn’t excuse the fact that this has only been possible because of Chelsea’s misfortunes in regards to the Champions League.

The Blues need to finish the season strong and cement a place in the top four or win the Europa League in order to guarantee Champions League football next season, the Blues will lose their standing in world football if they are without Champions League football for a second consecutive season.