Confirmed Chelsea XI vs Eintracht Frankfurt has these Blues fans baffled by risky Sarri decision

Chelsea’s XI to take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-final first leg tonight has been confirmed and many Blues fans are not at all happy.

Somewhat surprisingly for such a big game, star player Eden Hazard is only on the bench, with manager Maurizio Sarri going for a front three of Pedro, Willian and Olivier Giroud.

While earlier in the tournament it might have made sense to rest players like Hazard, it now seems pretty baffling to not play the strongest line up possible when there’s a Europa League final place at stake.

Chelsea may well have to win this competition to ensure they qualify for next season’s Champions League, with a top four spot far from guaranteed as well as we head towards the climax of the Premier League season.

Hazard is joined by Gonzalo Higuain on the substitutes’ bench, and it’s fair to say it’s not going down well among many CFC fans on Twitter right now…

