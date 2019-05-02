Video: “Best player on the pitch” – Pundits send Sarri a strong message after Chelsea star’s showing vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Glenn Hoddle and Owen Hargreaves heaped praise onto Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek after tonight’s draw with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The young England international put in a superb performance for the Blues as they got a decent 1-1 draw away from home to put them in a strong position to qualify for the Europa League final.

"I thought he was the best player on the pitch." "I know he's 23, but that was a mature performance." Ruben Loftus-Cheek is getting better and better, and you can tell there's more to come… A fantastic midfield performance tonight ? pic.twitter.com/88QwFWAZyW — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 2, 2019

Still, Loftus-Cheek hasn’t always been a regular in the Chelsea midfield this season, and BT Sport pundits Hoddle and Hargreaves made it clear he needed more trust shown in him.

Watch the video clip above as they wax lyrical about the 23-year-old and send a clear message to Sarri over his use of the player.

We don’t think too many Chelsea fans will disagree, with promoting from the academy potentially all the more important now as the club could face a transfer ban this summer.