Manchester United cleared to bring former Prem star back to England for €60m transfer fee

Manchester United can reportedly solve their goalkeeping issues for relatively cheap this summer as Real Madrid set an asking price of just €60million for Thibaut Courtois.

The former Chelsea star only left Stamford Bridge last summer, but has struggled since his move to the Bernabeu, falling out of favour since Zinedine Zidane returned as manager.

According to Don Balon, United are looking at Courtois as one of a number of options to potentially replace David de Gea at the end of this season, with the Spanish shot-stopper unsettled at Old Trafford.

Courtois, available for €60m according to Don Balon, could well be an upgrade on De Gea at this moment in time, with the Red Devils ‘keeper not looking his usual self at all in recent games.

On top of that, the 28-year-old will be in the final year of his Man Utd contract next season, so it could be worth making the change this summer while they can still bring in a transfer fee for him.

Courtois may not have been at his best as a Real Madrid player, but was consistently one of the finest ‘keepers in Europe for much of his time at Chelsea, showing he can cut it at Premier League level.