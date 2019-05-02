(Photo) “Please come back” – Former Man Utd star begged to seal transfer return by some MUFC fans after latest tweet

Memphis Depay has won the affection of a number of Manchester United fans this evening with a tweet paying tribute to birthday boy David Beckham.

The former Red Devils star turned 44 today, and Depay showed his affection towards the club by wearing an old Beckham shirt and sharing it on Twitter.

We’ve got to pay homage to the greats. Happy birthday to @ManUtd legend David Beckham! ????? pic.twitter.com/alz4Ufqy5L — Memphis (@Memphis) May 2, 2019

You can see the tweet above, and it’s sparked a big reaction from MUFC fans who want to see the Netherlands international, currently with Lyon, back at Old Trafford.

Depay flopped when he joined United from PSV as a youngster, but has since improved a huge amount in Ligue 1, showing he could perhaps be ready to return to the Premier League.

The Manchester Evening News have previously reported that Depay has a buy-back clause that allows United to re-sign him, and on current form he’d surely be an upgrade on flops like Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial, while Jesse Lingard has also suffered a real loss of form in recent times.

Attacking players are on the agenda this summer, with Bleacher Report recently claiming Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho was their first choice, while another of their former players, Wilfried Zaha, could be an alternative.

So could these fans pining for Depay have a point and possibly see their wish come true? Who knows for sure, but it would clearly be popular…

RETURN HOME ?

We need you here! — Jay (@jay0597) May 2, 2019

Comeback to United lad — sebastian (@narutonipah) May 2, 2019

Come back home mempis beckham,please — Bahtiar.W (@bahtiar_wah) May 2, 2019

Come back home — The South African ?? (@OwnGoalMerchant) May 2, 2019

Please come back !!! — Edward Chandra (@Edwardchandra_) May 2, 2019

Some other old tweets also show United fans have discussed the possibility of Depay getting a second chance at United…

do united have any kind of buy back clause with memphis depay? deserves a second chance m8 — beans (@Beanssy) April 28, 2019

Realistic and important signings that I want next season:

Thomas Meunier

Bruno Fernandes

Memphis Depay( buy back clause please)

Joao Felix

Alderweireld. #MUFC — Varun Bansal (@Varun_esque) May 2, 2019

Depay to replace Martial. The King is on his way back to the theatre of dream. @ManchesterisstillRED https://t.co/WesjrHKmKa — Blaze18 (@hornvogel) April 30, 2019

Ideal Transfer window:

– Depay if we activate his buy-back clause (25m I believe)

-Lozano or Pepe for the rw spot for whatever their worth buy the time. (approx. 60-70m)

-Ndombele for 50m

– AWB for 40m

-Skriniar for 80-100m Total Cost: approx. 350m Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/opYYrsAuNv — Ali ?? (@GodlyZlatan) April 25, 2019