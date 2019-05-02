Menu

(Photo) “Please come back” – Former Man Utd star begged to seal transfer return by some MUFC fans after latest tweet

Memphis Depay has won the affection of a number of Manchester United fans this evening with a tweet paying tribute to birthday boy David Beckham.

The former Red Devils star turned 44 today, and Depay showed his affection towards the club by wearing an old Beckham shirt and sharing it on Twitter.

You can see the tweet above, and it’s sparked a big reaction from MUFC fans who want to see the Netherlands international, currently with Lyon, back at Old Trafford.

Depay flopped when he joined United from PSV as a youngster, but has since improved a huge amount in Ligue 1, showing he could perhaps be ready to return to the Premier League.

The Manchester Evening News have previously reported that Depay has a buy-back clause that allows United to re-sign him, and on current form he’d surely be an upgrade on flops like Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial, while Jesse Lingard has also suffered a real loss of form in recent times.

Attacking players are on the agenda this summer, with Bleacher Report recently claiming Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho was their first choice, while another of their former players, Wilfried Zaha, could be an alternative.

So could these fans pining for Depay have a point and possibly see their wish come true? Who knows for sure, but it would clearly be popular…

Some other old tweets also show United fans have discussed the possibility of Depay getting a second chance at United…

