€35m Chelsea windfall in doubt as loanee’s behaviour could scupper permanent exit

Reports in Italy suggest that Tiemoue Bakayoko may not be set for a permanent move to AC Milan from Chelsea this summer.

The 24-year-old overcame a rocky start to life in Italy to become a pivotal figure in coach Gennaro Gattuso’s side as they continue to chase Champions League qualification this season.

SEE MORE: Bid submitted: Man Utd launch €60m offer to steal WORLD CLASS star from Chelsea

Bakayoko has made 39 appearances in all competitions, and having impressed on an initial loan move at the San Siro, it could lead to a permanent move to the Rossoneri this summer.

However, after a disastrous slump in form in recent weeks, they’ve now dropped out of the top four in Serie A and crashed out of the Coppa Italia last week.

The issues haven’t been limited to the pitch though, as Calciomercato report that Bakayoko turned up an hour late for training on Wednesday, albeit with claims that his car broke down, and that has led to Gattuso calling his squad in to stay at the training ground ahead of Monday’s clash with Bologna.

Further, it’s added that the controversy that was sparked by Bakayoko and Franck Kessie with Francesco Acerbi’s jersey last month also hasn’t reflected well on the Frenchman, and so it remains to be seen if he has damaged his chances of a permanent switch to the Italian giants.

Milan hold a €35m option to buy in their agreement with Chelsea, and so while failure to qualify for the Champions League could also force them to abandon their interest in signing Bakayoko outright, it seems as though it will now require a big swing in the coming weeks to convince them to splash out.

The focus for now will be getting back on track and trying to reclaim fourth spot in the final four games of the season, but ultimately, Milan have a big decision to make on Bakayoko thereafter and he seemingly hasn’t helped his own cause with a possible return to Chelsea now being touted.