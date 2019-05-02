Chelsea winger Pedro scored a crucial goal for the Blues in the first-half of Chelsea’s Europa League Semi-Final clash against Eintracht Frankfurt this evening.

Maurizio Sarri’s side went behind in the 23rd minute of the tie, the Serbian star scored a sensational diving header.

Take a look at it here.

Most of the first-half looked like the same broken record was being played to Chelsea fans, Sarri’s ‘Sarri-ball’ style of play saw the Blues dominate the possession but fail to create any clear-cut chances.

Fortunately for the Blues they got themselves back into the tie, right on the brink of halftime, Spanish winger Pedro scored with a tidy finish to level things up before the break.

Take a look at Pedro’s goal here.

Brazilian winger Willian was blasted for his display in the first-half. The 30-year-old looks as though he is declining and it seems high time that Chelsea find a replacement for him.

Here’s some reaction to Willian’s performance:

Get Willian out of my club — Leo Messi says We MOVE. (@thabo_therex) May 2, 2019

Willian is actually so bad. The guy can’t do anything. Can’t score can’t pass can’t cross can’t dribble but whenever he loses the ball he blames someone else — Luke (@L11UKE) May 2, 2019

HT thoughts: 1. Massive equalizer but could be better.

2. Loftus- Cheek is a baller.

3. Apart from the goal, pedro was ?

4. Willian? Always brain-dead!!

5. Shaky defense.

6. Basically poor 1st half. For sure, we can do better. TWO more second half goals needed,@ChelseaFC! — Kantezard (@kantezard) May 2, 2019

Willian the worst player on the pitch again, we need a new winger so desperately — “ (@HxdsonOdoi) May 2, 2019

Willian is finished, the he got my screaming!!! Wow, the decline is real — NiiNiiFC-BlueLionsTV (@NiiNiiFC) May 2, 2019

If Willian comes back for second half then Sarri should be sacked. He has done nothing in this first half apart from walking around the pitch, slowing down play and putting in those rubbish corner kicks. #bbcfootball — David E (@posearc) May 2, 2019

Willian needs to be out soon please — Oluwatomi Bamigbele (@_Oluwatomi_) May 2, 2019

Pedro and Willian are pathetic. I've never seen chelsea play so miserably. So out of sync. So slow — Gsja (@Gsja97850787) May 2, 2019

Why is Willian even playing — #1 daenerys stan (@_imxn_) May 2, 2019

Check out some reaction to the first-half performance:

It’s truly Staggering how shocking this team is — lil usé vert (@_loftusCheek) May 2, 2019

Tonight’s performance is disappointing ? — Chelsea Babe ?? (@membrey16) May 2, 2019

thankful for the goal but dreadful performance — M? (@skyxbluesilk) May 2, 2019

The Blues need to be victorious against Frankfurt over these two legs, Chelsea’s only hopes of Champions League qualification could be reliant on winning the Europa League.