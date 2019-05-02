Menu

‘Get him out of the club’ – These Chelsea fans blast star for ‘pathetic’ first-half display against Frankfurt

Chelsea winger Pedro scored a crucial goal for the Blues in the first-half of Chelsea’s Europa League Semi-Final clash against Eintracht Frankfurt this evening.

Maurizio Sarri’s side went behind in the 23rd minute of the tie, the Serbian star scored a sensational diving header.

Take a look at it here.

Most of the first-half looked like the same broken record was being played to Chelsea fans, Sarri’s ‘Sarri-ball’ style of play saw the Blues dominate the possession but fail to create any clear-cut chances.

Fortunately for the Blues they got themselves back into the tie, right on the brink of halftime, Spanish winger Pedro scored with a tidy finish to level things up before the break.

Take a look at Pedro’s goal here.

Brazilian winger Willian was blasted for his display in the first-half. The 30-year-old looks as though he is declining and it seems high time that Chelsea find a replacement for him.

Here’s some reaction to Willian’s performance:

Check out some reaction to the first-half performance:

The Blues need to be victorious against Frankfurt over these two legs, Chelsea’s only hopes of Champions League qualification could be reliant on winning the Europa League.

