Guardiola eyeing bargain transfer for €15m Ligue 1 star to bolster key area of Manchester City squad

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly identified Strasbourg defender Kenny Lala as a summer transfer target.

The Spanish boss is hoping to bolster a key area of his squad, with Kyle Walker currently the only natural option at right back in his starting XI.

The Englishman has racked up over 40 appearances across all competitions for City this season, but Guardiola wants to bring in some cover to help share the load defensively next season.

According to Le 10 Sport, the City manager is eyeing a bargain transfer for €15 million-rated Strasbourg star Lala, who has had a magnificent 2018-19 campaign in Ligue 1.

Despite playing at the back, the 27-year-old has managed to contribute four goals and nine assists in 31 appearances for the French outfit this term, helping the team climb towards the top half of the table.

City are currently on course to win a domestic treble, but after Liverpool’s emergence as a major force this season, the squad will need to be strengthened further in order for their dominance to continue over the next few years.

Guardiola is hoping to increase his overall squad depth and Lala could be the ideal first summer signing, especially as he enters the prime years of his career.

The Frenchman is ready for a move to a top European club and if he can show the same level of quality in the Premier League as he has in Ligue 1, there is every chance he could compete with Walker for a regular spot in the City team.

The English champions have the financial muscle to pull off this particular deal without any issues when the market reopens, but they may have to move quickly, given the ever-growing demand for Lala across the major European leagues.