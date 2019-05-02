‘He does not win at all for three-and-a-half-years’ – Mourinho’s stinging assessment of Klopp’s Liverpool tenure

Ex-Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is envious of the job security Jurgen Klopp enjoys at Liverpool despite a lack of success since his appointment.

The German coach took the reins at Anfield in 2015, succeeding Brendan Rodgers in the hot seat with the team struggling to keep pace at the top end of the Premier League.

Since then, he has overseen a turnaround in fortunes, transforming the Reds back into contenders for major trophies, however, his first piece of silverware at the club remains elusive.

Klopp has taken Liverpool to three major finals and been beaten in each one and his side are on course for more heartbreak at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Reds are currently second in the Premier League and a point behind Manchester City with two games left to play and they are in danger of exiting the Champions League after a 3-0 semi-final first leg defeat at the hands of Barcelona.

Halfway through the tie. A big second leg needed at Anfield. ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 1, 2019

Mourinho, who has pitted his wits against Klopp at Man United and Real Madrid, offered a stinging assessment of Klopp’s Anfield tenure while working as a pundit for beIN Sport covering Wednesday night’s game.

As per Goal, the Portuguese commented on the Liverpool manager’s position and that of Pep Guardiola’s at Man City, as he stated: “I would love to go to a club and be in conditions to do what Jurgen and Pep did.

“If you look at the [Liverpool] team that started the game, how many of them were there when Jurgen arrived? A couple.

“And when Pep was not happy with the full-backs he had [at City in 2016-17] and in the [next] summer bought four [three] full-backs that he liked.

“When Jurgen is in the club and wins absolutely nothing for three-and-a-half years and he still has the trust, still has the confidence, still has the conditions to try to keep going and going.

“Probably this season they have a big chance to do it – the first time that they win a trophy.”

Mourinho has been out of work since being sacked by United in December and he is being selective when it comes to picking his next project in the game.

The 56-year-old told beIN Sport: “In my next job, I will not be starting a conversation without knowing exactly what the club wants and what the club has to give in terms of structure and the club objectives.”

Klopp will now prepare his Liverpool side for a crucial trip to Newcastle on Saturday before the second leg against Barca takes place at Anfield next Tuesday.

The Reds will then wrap up their Premier League season at home to Wolves and supporters will hope that two trophies are still up for grabs by the time that fixture rolls around on May 12.