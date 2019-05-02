How Virgil van Dijk responded when asked about risk of Liverpool ending up empty-handed this season

Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk remains resolute after being questioned on the Reds potentially seeing their hopes of winning major honours this season slip away.

The Merseyside giants suffered a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday night, dealing a huge blow to their hopes of advancing to back-to-back finals in Europe.

Further, they trail Premier League leaders and defending champions Manchester City by a point with two games remaining in the title race, and so they must now rely on Pep Guardiola’s men dropping points.

In turn, it looks a little bleak from a Liverpool perspective currently after what has been a hugely impressive campaign for them to this point, and yet they could end up trophy less.

However, Van Dijk remained defiant when asked about that following the defeat to Barcelona, insisting that nothing is over yet but if the worst case scenario presents itself, they will continue to strive to reach their goals moving forward.

“We’re not going to think about that,” Van Dijk told DAZN. “We’re having a good season and we will try to win something and, if not, we keep working.

“We can be proud of ourselves, we’re playing against one of the best teams in the world and obviously in the league we’re playing also against one of the best teams in the world.

“We’re in both races and I think many, many teams would love to be in our position.”

There is still a chance of things taking a huge swing in Liverpool’s favour, as City face Leicester City and Brighton to end the season, and so they could yet drop points.

Further, there have been countless magical European nights at Anfield, and although the odds are certainly stacked against them, Liverpool will feel that they have a chance of overturning their deficit to Barcelona if they can make a fast start and pile the pressure on their rivals early on.