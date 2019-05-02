Manchester United warned about risk of completing potential £100m transfer

Manchester United have been warned about the potential risk of sealing the transfer of Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix this summer.

The Portuguese sensation has been one of the stories of the season after his remarkable rise, with the Evening Standard among the sources to link him with United in a move that could cost as much as £100million.

However, Portuguese football expert Lucas Sposito told our friends at Stretty News that he has doubts about whether or not Felix is ready for a move just yet, and that he could struggle with the adaptation needed to change leagues.

“(Is he ready?) Probably not. First, because he is having his first season in the first team, and then there’s the biggest problem, which is the change of leagues,” Sposito told Stretty News.

“However, leaving him at Benfica for another season would be a big risk as other clubs can buy him first. So it’s a complicated decision. Maybe buy him now and have some patience is the best thing do to.”

Sposito added that the deal would be expensive as Felix is one of Benfica’s biggest talents in years.

“Felix is considered to be Benfica’s greatest talent in recent years,” he said. “And since he’s still 19, the Eagles are in no hurry to sell. So he will only be signed by some club who want to spend a lot, probably something around €100m.”

United may want to think twice before rushing into this deal, even if Felix does seem like he’s set to become one of the best players in the world.

Many wonderkids have failed to live up to fast starts to their careers, and MUFC have been linked with arguably safer options to strengthen in attack.

The Independent have linked them with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, while Lille star Nicolas Pepe has been talked up as a target of theirs by the Express.