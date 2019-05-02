Former Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has launched a scathing dig at the club’s board over their inability to match the likes of Liverpool and Man City.

The Portuguese tactician left Old Trafford in December after a turbulent first half of the campaign left the Red Devils well off the pace in their bid to reach their objectives.

Ole Gunnar Solskajer has since come in and done a decent job, although it could be argued that he is now experiencing the same issues that blighted Mourinho’s tenure towards the end.

Using rivals Man City and Liverpool as an example, Mourinho has essentially blasted the Man Utd hierarchy for not backing him in the transfer market to improve the squad that he inherited.

While there is no doubt that he spent a lot of money himself on improving the group with players such as Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Eric Bailly and others, his point is valid to an extent as there are still many players dating back to Sir Alex Ferguson’s time at the club still playing key roles.

In contrast, City and Liverpool spent big, but also wisely, to get themselves in their current positions, but Mourinho has seemingly bemoaned the lack of investment and backing that he received prior to his exit from Manchester.

“I would love to go to a club and be in conditions to do what Jurgen and Pep did,” Mourinho told beIN Sport, as quoted by Goal.com.

“If you look at the [Liverpool] team that started the game, how many of them were there when Jurgen arrived? A couple.

“And when Pep was not happy with the full-backs he had [at City in 2016-17] and in the [next] summer bought four [three] full-backs that he liked.

“When he bought one goalkeeper like Claudio Bravo and was not happy with Claudio Bravo, the next season he bought Ederson.”

Detractors will argue that Mourinho contributed massively to his own downfall at Man Utd, with players that he signed for big money not proving to be good enough to ensure that the club remained a challenger.

However, despite publicly insisting that he needed signings in defence in particular last summer with no arrivals in that department forthcoming, it’s also easy to understand the view that he’s trying to get across and why he was left so frustrated with the way in which his time at United came to an end.