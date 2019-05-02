Video: Alexandre Lacazette bags quickfire brace as Arsenal star’s effort just creeps over the line

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has scored again for the Gunners against Valencia in their Europa League semi-final clash this evening.

The Spanish side scored early on to stun the Emirates Stadium, but Lacazette has since hit back with two predatory goals to make it 2-1 to Unai Emery’s men.

Watch the goal video above as the France international heads an effort at goal that the goalkeeper makes a bit of a mess of to allow it just over the line.

Despite the away goal for Valencia, Arsenal now look in a decent position in this tie, though they could certainly do with another goal this evening.