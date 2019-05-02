Video: Alexandre Lacazette scores well-worked equaliser for Arsenal after early scare vs Valencia

Arsenal have quickly levelled things up against Valencia in the Europa League this evening thanks to a well-worked goal by Alexandre Lacazette.

The France international tapped into an empty net after a fine break, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang holding the ball up well before unselfishly laying it off to Lacazette, who was in a better position.

Valencia had taken an early lead to give the Emirates Stadium a real scare, and if it finishes 1-1 it will still be a fine result for the Spanish side due to the away goals rule.

Arsenal, however, will hope Lacazette’s equaliser helps them regain control tonight so they can go to Valencia next week with a lead to protect.