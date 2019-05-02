Video: Alexandre Lacazette heads thin air with bizarre missed chance for an Arsenal hat-trick

Alexandre Lacazette has been on fire this evening for Arsenal against Valencia, but he totally messed up this chance for a hat-trick.

The France international was set up well by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but jumped at thin air instead of connecting with the cross.

How Lacazette got this so wrong is beyond us, but it could end up coming back to haunt Arsenal, who surely need another goal this evening.

Unai Emery’s side lead Valencia 2-1, but with that away goal for the Spanish side, they’ll likely be favourites to progress in the second leg if it stays like this.