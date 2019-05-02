Premier League star charged with misconduct by FA over offensive comments

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury has reportedly been charged by the Football Association for old tweets containing a range of offensive comments.

The 21-year-old looks a fine player who has shone for the Foxes this season when given the chance in their first-team, showing he could be one for the future at the King Power Stadium.

However, the Independent now report of Choudhury being charged by the FA after some old tweets of his were dug up that showed sexist comments about women’s football, a racist joke, and insensitive language about victims of suicide and poor mental health.

We reported on Choudhury’s offensive tweets here, and it’s certainly the kind of thing one would hope he’s been educated on since they were first made.

According to the Independent, Choudhury has until 13 May to appeal this charge, while the piece quotes the player’s recent apology over the tweets, with his insistence that they no longer represent their views.

“They do not represent my true beliefs,” he said.

“I’ve learned a lot as a person in my early years as a professional – certainly enough to know that some of the thoughtless comments I have made in the past are both hurtful and offensive.

“I’m deeply sorry to anyone I have offended – both at the time and since they’ve been recirculated.”